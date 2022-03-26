“We freed the country from Pakistan’s oppression and that gives me peace of mind”

MA Khair got involved in student politics at an early age. He was general secretary of Chhatra League’s Magura mohakuma unit in 1966, then become vice president of Jashore district’s Chhatra League. He joined the movement against Hamoodur Rahman education commission, the six-point movement. Meanwhile, he began his studies at Dhaka University. He was studying Master's in law during the war of independence. When the call came, MA Khair put aside his books and took up the arms to join the fight the independence of the country.

A three-member team was sent to India in early-March to build contacts that would be helpful when the time came. And one of the team members was Sohrab Hossain, uncle of MA Khair

Right before the crackdown on 25 March 1971, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, then president of the National Awami Party (NAP) and son of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (known as the Frontier Gandhi), told Bangbandhu that whatever they do, the Pakistani junta would definitely launch the crackdown.