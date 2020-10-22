'We need to bring in social justice, tolerance as aspect of poverty reduction'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BRAC organises a webinar titled ‘breaking the barriers of poverty: New priorities in poverty reduction in the backdrop of COVID-19’ on Thursday.
BRAC organises a webinar titled ‘breaking the barriers of poverty: New priorities in poverty reduction in the backdrop of COVID-19’ on Thursday.Collected

BRAC chairperson Hossain Zillur Rahman said Bangladesh needs to bring in social justice and tolerance as an aspect of poverty reduction.

"We have to look beyond good policies and understand policy understanding gaps and our limitations," said Hossain Zillur, the economist and former adviser to the caretaker government while chairing a webinar.

Advertisement

On the cassation of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, BRAC on Thursday organised the webinar titled ‘breaking the barriers of poverty: New priorities in poverty reduction in the backdrop of COVID-19’ .

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is annually held worldwide, says a BRAC press release.

The webinar’s main objective is to call attention to the initiatives that the government and development partners are taking to attain SDG-1 (No poverty), especially now as the economic recovery efforts of COVID-19 are underway.

Advertisement

Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Bangladesh's development director Judith Herbertson, World Bank Bangladesh and Bhutan's country director Mercy Miyang Tembon, World Bank former senior advisor Syed M Hashemi and BRAC and BRAC International's Microfinance and Ultra-Poor Graduation senior director Shameran Abed attended the event.

BRAC’s fight against poverty and COVID-19 response in the field level was also discussed in this webinar.

Advertisement

Tembon in her speech said, "Bangladesh has a very good policy, what is required is effective implementation on the ground and utilization of resources, more opportunity has to be created in the economy, and vulnerable people can use social safety nets to build their resilience against disasters."

Judith Herbertson said that more focus needs to be on the right targeting social safety net programmes. She emphasized innovation and the government’s various development planning during COVID-19 pandemics.

More News

Rohingyas must return to Myanmar: Dhaka to int'l community

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam addresses a virtual conference on sustaining support for the Rohingya refugee response on Thursday

Centenarian British-Bangladeshi OBE Dabirul wants to inspire millions

Centenarian Dabirul Islam Choudhury donated £115,971 to UK’s National Health Services (NHS)

Durga Puja being celebrated following health guidelines

A Hindu priest worships an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival

Vessel workers demand is justified: State minister for shipping

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami (L) calls on state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud at his secretariat office, Dhaka on 22 October 2020