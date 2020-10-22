'We need to bring in social justice, tolerance as aspect of poverty reduction'

On the cassation of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, BRAC on Thursday organised the webinar titled ‘breaking the barriers of poverty: New priorities in poverty reduction in the backdrop of COVID-19’ .

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is annually held worldwide, says a BRAC press release.

The webinar’s main objective is to call attention to the initiatives that the government and development partners are taking to attain SDG-1 (No poverty), especially now as the economic recovery efforts of COVID-19 are underway.