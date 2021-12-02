We need to define border killings correctly: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami has reiterated his country’s position regarding the killings along the Bangladesh-India border stating that it is a tragedy but it needs to be defined correctly.

“We repeatedly said border killing is a tragedy and it must stop. But we need to define it correctly,” he said, explaining that the people who get hurt or killed on the border are from both sides.

The high commissioner said nobody wants anyone to get hurt on the border and both sides need to have much stronger efforts to address the complex issue looking at why people are carrying out illegal activities, including human trafficking, and find ways for closer cooperation.