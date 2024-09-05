Multi-stakeholder dialogue on post-flood health challenges: Health issues require urgent attention

The recent floods in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Sylhet, and northern Chattogram have triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Despite commendable relief efforts from both the interim government and community, new challenges have emerged, particularly in the health sector.

As the immediate crises of hunger and displacement begin to stabilise, it is crucial that we now turn our focus to addressing these growing health concerns.

BRAC and the UHC Forum, a coalition of multi-skilled professionals dedicated to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) organised ‘Post-Flood Health Challenges: Multi-stakeholder Review of Field Realities and Action Priorities’ dialogue Wednesday, 4 September 2024 at the BRAC Centre Auditorium in capital’s Mohakhali area, stated a press release.

The dialogue, chaired by convenor of UHC Forum and chairperson of BRAC, Hossain Zillur Rahman, aimed to discuss the multidimensional health crises precipitated by the floods and to identify key action priorities to address the urgent needs on the ground. BRAC’s executive director Asif Saleh was present.