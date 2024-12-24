13 Bangladeshis detained by India’s BSF across Sylhet border, locals say

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals near the Tamabil Sonatila border in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district, locals say.

According to local sources, the Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended on Sunday night and subsequently transferred to Jowai police station in Meghalaya of India on Monday.

However, no formal notification has been filed by the families of the detainees with the Gowainghat or Jaintiapur police stations in Bangladesh.

The detained individuals are reportedly residents of various areas in Gowainghat and Jaintiapur.