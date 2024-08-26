Firearm licences issued to civilians in last 15yrs suspended

The government has suspended the license of firearms issued to civilians during the last 15 years.

A government notification, signed by Md Zahirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the public security division under the home ministry, said that the firearms licenses issued to civilians between 6 January 2009 and 5 August 2024 have been suspended.

It directed the license holders to submit their ammunition and firearms to the police station concerned by 3 September.

The notification also said that the district magistrate will take necessary measures in this regard as per the Arms Act, 1878 (Act XI of 1878) and the Firearms License Issuance, Renewal and Use Policy-2016 issued by the home ministry.