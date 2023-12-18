HC orders to dispose of Mirza Fakhrul's bail plea in 9 cases 

The High Court has directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Dhaka to accept the bail application in 9 separate cases filed against BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in Ramna and Paltan police stations of the capital in connection with the BNP rally held on 28 October and dispose of those cases.
The High Court bench, consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, issued this order along with the rule on Monday.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed a writ on 14 December, seeking guidance to address bail applications in ten separate cases lodged at the mentioned police stations.
It can be seen in the writ that, out of the 10 cases, 7 cases are filed in Paltan police station, and 3 cases with Ramna police station. These cases are currently pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.
Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin represented Mirza Fakhrul in court today, accompanied by lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared for the state.
Later, Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer, Sagir Hossain Leon, informed Prothom Alo, "There are 10 cases currently under trial in the CMM court. As he is not shown as arrested in these cases, his bail application was filed, but the lower court did not accept it on 12 December. In this situation, the writ has been filed to accept the bail applications and seek directions for disposal as per the law. However, since Mirza Fakhrul was shown arrested in a case of Paltan Police Station yesterday, the High Court has ordered the CMM Court to accept the bail application in 9 cases and dispose of them according to the law.”