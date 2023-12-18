HC orders to dispose of Mirza Fakhrul's bail plea in 9 cases 

The High Court has directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Dhaka to accept the bail application in 9 separate cases filed against BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in Ramna and Paltan police stations of the capital in connection with the BNP rally held on 28 October and dispose of those cases.

The High Court bench, consisting of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, issued this order along with the rule on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed a writ on 14 December, seeking guidance to address bail applications in ten separate cases lodged at the mentioned police stations.