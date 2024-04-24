Children at high risk in Bangladesh: UNICEF

With an oppressive heatwave persisting throughout the country, UNICEF remains deeply concerned about the health and safety of the children across the country due to sweltering temperatures.

According to UNICEF’s 2021 Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), children in Bangladesh are at ‘extremely high risk’ of the impacts of climate change.

“The unusual rise in temperatures poses grave risks, particularly to newborns, infants, and young children who are considered to be an especially vulnerable population to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and diarrhoea caused by dehydration,” UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said in a statement issued Wednesday.