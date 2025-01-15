Talks likely with political parties over reforms in Feb: Rizwana

Environment adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the interim government is hopeful to initiate formal talks with political parties next month for reaching a consensus on reform agenda.

“I think talks with political parties can begin formally in the middle of February," she told in a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today, Wednesday after submission of the reports of the four reform commissions to the chief adviser.

“We are in a sort of dialogue already with the political parties as they have submitted their written proposal on reforms,” she noted.