Don’t permit Fourth Industrial Revolution to hurt humanity: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said it must be ensured that the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) tools are not used to hurt or undermine humanity.

“We must make sure that the 4IR tools are not put to use to hurt or undermine our humanity,” she said.

The prime minister said this while responding to a question in an event titled ‘A talk at the event on New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh’ organised by the World Economic Forum at its Geneva office.

PM’s speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the programme.

The PM emphasised on putting safeguards against cyber-attacks, disinformation and other vices.

“We have to collectively keep guard against cyber-attacks, disinformation and other vices,” she said.

Hasina also called for ensuring that 4IR does not create further divides within the society.