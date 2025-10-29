Biman flight cancelled as boarding bridge hits engine at Sylhet airport
A London-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Sylhet was cancelled on Wednesday morning after a boarding bridge hit the aircraft's engine at Osmani International Airport.
The incident occurred around 10:30am, shortly after all 262 passengers had boarded and preparations for departure were complete.
Hafiz Ahmed, director of the airport, said the damage occurred during the removal of the boarding bridge.
"Due to carelessness, the bridge hit the aircraft's engine. We cannot take any risks, so the flight was cancelled," he said.
Authorities said the extent of the damages to the aircraft is yet to be determined.