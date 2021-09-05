'What is the necessity of EC if voters don’t go to poling stations'

Criticising the incumbent election commission (EC) bitterly, the opposition lawmakers on Saturday said democracy that existed for a day is also disappearing now.

People’s trust in the electoral system has lessened. If voters do not go to the polling centres what is the necessity of having an EC then, they posed questions

The opposition parliamentarians were speaking in the parliament on Saturday noon when voting to the by-polls of Sylhet-3 (Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj, Balaganj upazilas) was underway.

Voter turnout was low in Sylhet-3 by-polls. In fact, low voter turnout was seen in several local government elections since the 11th parliamentary election in 2018.

Various political parties including BNP and Jatiya Party (JP) have been blaming the incumbent EC for this situation.

Eminent citizens of the country also hold the EC responsible for destroying the electoral system.

The Delimitation of Constituencies Bill, 2021 was passed in the parliament on Saturday. Two BNP lawmakers and a JP lawmaker took part in the discussion on the bill and they raised questions over the electoral system.