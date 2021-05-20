What Rozina's lawyer said during bail plea hearing

Speaking to newsmen, he said he presented Section 12 of the Official Secrets Act.

"As per Section 12 of the act, if there are allegations rather than Section 3, in that case the it is cognisable and bailable," Samaji said.

According to penal code's Section 496, her obrining bail is not any kindness or favour. Rather it is her fundamental right to get bail.

Ehsanul Haque Samaji said, "Obtaining bail is her legal right. She deserves to be released on bail. She has the right to get bail. I also said, as she is a woman and sick, as per sub-section-1 of Section 479, she is a privileged person. As the offence is bailable, and above all, she qualifies to get consideration bail from the court. So let her bail plea be granted."

Well-known investigative journalist Rozina Islam on Monday went to the secretariat to perform her professional duty. The ministry officials there kept her confined for over five hours and handed her over to the Shahbagh police station at around 8:30pm. Later she was sued under Sections 379 and 4121 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Sections 3 and 4 under the Official Secrets Act. On the following day, Tuesday, the court turned down the prayer for her remand and sent her to Kashimpur women jail.

People from all walks of life including journalists, teachers, writers, cultural activists protested against Rozina Islam's harassment and arrest. United Nations also expressed concern over her arrest. Besides, different international human rights organisations and various organisations vocal for protecting rights of journalists expressed concern and demanded her immediate release.