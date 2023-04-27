Bangladesh is going to be regional hub for investment: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh is going to be a regional hub for investment, industrialization and export due to the government's pragmatic policies, calling for more Japanese investment in larger volumes.

"With our pragmatic policies and Vision, Bangladesh is guaranteed to emerge as a regional hub for investment, industrialization and exports to diverse destinations in the region and beyond," she said while opening Bangladesh Investment Summit at the Galaxy Ball Room, The Westin, Tokyo.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority(BIDA)jointly organized the summit titled "Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan.

Eleven Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between private companies from Bangladesh and Japan that include JCCI and FBCCI were exchanged in presence of Bangladesh prime minister.

Chairman (senior secretary) of BSEC professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam made a presentation.

Mentioning that returns on investment in Bangladesh have been consistently high, she said that in addition, Bangladesh's business friendly fiscal and non-fiscal policies and incentives, stable democracy, prudent governance and leadership guarantees foreign investment will return good value.