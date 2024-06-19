Dhaka costlier to foreigners than New Delhi, Bengaluru, Islamabad 

Dhaka has emerged as a significantly expensive city for foreigners as it advanced by 14 spots to stand at 140 on the list of expensive cities for international employees across the world.

The Bangladesh capital outshined Indian capital New Delhi (165th) and Pakistan capital Islamabad (224), alongside some other cities of the two countries, including Bengaluru (195), Hyderabad (202), Karachi (222) and Kolkata (207).