When Malcolm met Halima

Malcolm Arnold’s tale is an uncommon one. This Australian man has been living permanently in Bangladesh since 2004. He is not a citizen of this country and has to pay to renew his visa every year. Earlier on he had spent around 10 years on a hill in Australia, just to be far from the madding crowd. At an even younger age he had left home just to draw and paint. And it is this Malcolm Arnold who had finally settled down in a small house with green walls in Sonadanga of Khulna town in Bangladesh. And with him lives Halima Begum of the village Perikhali, Rampal in Bagerhat.

Malcolm is now 74. Halima will be around 51. There is the age difference, they are from two different countries and religions and were brought up in very different circumstances too. One came from a well-to-do family in Australia, the other a near-beggar destitute from the village Perikhali. Despite such gaping differences, they are together. This was possible because of Malcolm Arnold’s passion for drawing. And because of Halima, Malcolm lives Bangladesh. His pictures depict coastal homes submerged in tidal surges, boats sailing by a thatched roof house, scenes from the hills.