Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed said there was a conspiracy against the country.

“Leaders of a political party are hiring lobbyists to impose sanctions on the country’s economy, writing letters to stop GSP. You people are in politics for the people, yet you declare war against the people. You are acting against the people. Who are you? What do you want?”

IGP Benazir Ahmed made the remarks while addressing a special event organised by the Police Service Association at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on Saturday afternoon. He was the special guest at the discussion on the occasion of Independence and National Day, unveiling commemorative book 'Anashwar Pita' for Mujib Year and award giving ceremony of the drawing competition.