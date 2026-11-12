2 Chinese students leave DU amid crude bomb blast, 6 more to depart on 13 Nov

Professor MA Kawsar, provost of Sir PJ Hartog International Hall, the residential hall for foreign students at the university, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

In the evening, he held a meeting with foreign students to discuss the overall situation on campus and sought their views.

The eight Chinese students had come to Dhaka University to attend a short course. They were due to complete the course after sitting their examinations towards the end of November.

However, a series of recent crude bomb explosions on the campus raised concerns among the students and their parents.

As a result, they decided to return home without completing the course. They will sit the remaining examinations at their respective university after returning to China.