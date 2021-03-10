Why no separate compartment for women in trains: HC asks govt

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the railway authorities should not be directed to arrange separate compartment for women, reports UNB.
The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Maniruzzaman issued the rule following a petition. It also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to allocate seat for women, children, people with disabilities and senior citizens of the country.
Secretaries to the railways ministry, home ministry and director general of Bangladesh Railway and Railway inspector have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four week.
On 13 January, Supreme Court lawyer Azmal Hossain Khokon field a writ petition seeking reserved seats for women, children, physically-challenged people and senior citizens.
The Supreme Court lawyer said according to the railway law of Bangladesh, the railway authorities should allocate a separate compartment for women but there is no compartment for women in the trains.
"I just want implementation of the law as the journey by train is confortable but it is hard for a woman to take a seat for her after passing a huge crowd inside the train. We see there is no breast feeding room in trains which makes women travelling with infants embarrassed," he said.
Besides, women feel insecurity while travelling at night and if the railway authorities kept a designated compartment for female passengers they could easily travel, he said in the writ petition.
On 13 October, 2020, a legal notice was served seeking allocation of a separate compartment for women and as the authorities concerned did not take any effective measures in this regard, the writ was filed, said Advocate Azmal.