Why no separate compartment for women in trains: HC asks govt

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the railway authorities should not be directed to arrange separate compartment for women, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice SM Maniruzzaman issued the rule following a petition. It also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to allocate seat for women, children, people with disabilities and senior citizens of the country.

Secretaries to the railways ministry, home ministry and director general of Bangladesh Railway and Railway inspector have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four week.

On 13 January, Supreme Court lawyer Azmal Hossain Khokon field a writ petition seeking reserved seats for women, children, physically-challenged people and senior citizens.