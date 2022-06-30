Widowed Rahima shed tears of joy to receive relief

Her condition worsened even further in this year’s floods. On one hand there is the food crisis and on the other she was worried over repairing her devastated home. This has wiped the smile off of her face.

In such circumstances, she cried out of joy after receiving a packet of relief, distributed at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust.

Not just Rahima, a total of 75 flood-affected people from Shiberbazar, Nazirgaon, Paikraj, Shahporan villages under Sylhet Sadar upazila as well as Kuarpar and Monipuri Rajbari areas of Sylhet city received relief items from Prothom Alo Trust on Wednesday.