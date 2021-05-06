Will work together to overcome Covid crisis: Hasina to Mamata

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee after she was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third straight term, reports UNB.

“The huge victory of Trinamool Congress in the assembly election of 2021 is a reflection of deep-rooted trust of West Bengal people in you,” she said in a message sent to Mamata on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina, in her message, wished overall development and continued progress of the West Bengal people under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

She expected that the relations between Bangladesh and West Bengal will deepen further in the days to come in order to build a prosperous future for the people of two Bengals.