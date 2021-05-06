Will work together to overcome Covid crisis: Hasina to Mamata

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee after she was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third straight term, reports UNB.
“The huge victory of Trinamool Congress in the assembly election of 2021 is a reflection of deep-rooted trust of West Bengal people in you,” she said in a message sent to Mamata on Wednesday.
Sheikh Hasina, in her message, wished overall development and continued progress of the West Bengal people under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
She expected that the relations between Bangladesh and West Bengal will deepen further in the days to come in order to build a prosperous future for the people of two Bengals.
“At this critical time of the global Coronavirus pandemic, we’re committed to working together on the basis of friendly regional cooperation aiming to overcome the crisis,” said the prime minister.
She said India is a genuine friend of Bangladesh. “Particularly, our relations with the people of West Bengal are very close, hearty and everlasting.”
Sheikh Hasina recalled with gratitude the contributions of the people and the political leaders of West Bengal to the War of Liberation of Bangladesh as well as the same cultural heritage and lifestyle of both Bengals on the auspicious moment when Mujib Year, the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the 50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations are being celebrated in 2021.
The prime minister wished Mamata good health, long life and continued success.