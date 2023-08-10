Bangladesh won't sign two agreements with US before elections: Foreign minister

The security dialogue between Bangladesh and the US is scheduled to be held in Dhaka at the end of this month.

When asked whether ACSA and GSOMIA agreements will be signed at the time, the foreign minister said, "It does not seem we will sign different agreements ahead of the elections."

For the last four years, the US has been keen to sign two defence deals-- ACSA and GSOMIA.

Under the ACSA, the US forces exchange most common types of support, including food, fuel, transportation, ammunition, and equipment.

Under GSOMIA, the US gets facilities of interoperability between militaries and sale of high end technology.