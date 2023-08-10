Bangladesh won't sign two agreements with US before elections: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the government will not sign the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) ahead of the next parliamentary election.
The foreign minister made the remark in response to queries from newsmen after holding a meeting with the civil society members.
The meeting was held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday.
The security dialogue between Bangladesh and the US is scheduled to be held in Dhaka at the end of this month.
When asked whether ACSA and GSOMIA agreements will be signed at the time, the foreign minister said, "It does not seem we will sign different agreements ahead of the elections."
For the last four years, the US has been keen to sign two defence deals-- ACSA and GSOMIA.
Under the ACSA, the US forces exchange most common types of support, including food, fuel, transportation, ammunition, and equipment.
Under GSOMIA, the US gets facilities of interoperability between militaries and sale of high end technology.
The US said if any one launders money through corruption, that money would be seized.
When asked about the matter, Abdul Momen said, "We would be happy if steps are taken against the corrupt. But the US has a law that if anyone takes money to their country, the person gets a work permit and citizenship. We would be happy if they seize the money if our citizens take that to their country."