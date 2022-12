The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has collected over Tk 30 billion as revenue till 30 November, reports news agency BSS.

“Some 24 lakh (2.4 million) taxpayers have filed their income tax returns till 30 November. Against the tax returns, NBR has collected over Taka 3,000 crore (Tk 30 billion) as revenue,” NBR public relations officer Syed A Momen told BSS on Thursday.