NBR extends tax return submission deadline

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the income tax return submission deadline to 31 December, considering application of trade bodies, reports UNB.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Wednesday officially announced the time extension at a seminar organised on the occasion of National Income Tax Day 2022 at the conference hall of Rajaswa (revenue) Bhaban in the capital’s Segunbagicha.