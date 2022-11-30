NBR extends tax return submission deadline

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, was present at the function as the chief guest.
The NBR chairman said around 2.2 million returns were submitted till Tuesday (November 29).
Many new taxpayers are willingly submitting income returns this year and a good number of taxpayers sought time extension, he said.
He said income tax return submission process is being simplified so that people can pay tax in a hassle-free atmosphere.
Those who have taxable income must submit returns, otherwise, relevant law will be enforced, he said.