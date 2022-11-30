Local

NBR extends tax return submission deadline

Prothom Alo English Desk
NBR logoBSS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the income tax return submission deadline to 31 December, considering application of trade bodies, reports UNB.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Wednesday officially announced the time extension at a seminar organised on the occasion of National Income Tax Day 2022 at the conference hall of Rajaswa (revenue) Bhaban in the capital’s Segunbagicha.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, was present at the function as the chief guest.

The NBR chairman said around 2.2 million returns were submitted till Tuesday (November 29).

Many new taxpayers are willingly submitting income returns this year and a good number of taxpayers sought time extension, he said.

He said income tax return submission process is being simplified so that people can pay tax in a hassle-free atmosphere.

Those who have taxable income must submit returns, otherwise, relevant law will be enforced, he said.

