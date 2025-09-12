JUCSU election
Teacher Jannatul Ferdous falls ill during vote counting duty, later dies
Assistant professor of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Jannatul Ferdous Moumita, passed away on the way to the hospital after suddenly falling ill while on duty for vote counting in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election.
The incident occurred earlier this morning, before 8:00 am on Friday.
Jannatul Ferdous was serving as the Returning Officer and Polling Officer at Pritilata Hall.
Shamim Reza, Chair and Associate Professor of the Faculty of Fine Arts, told newspersons that after completing the polling around 6:00 pm on Thursday, Jannatul Ferdous returned home. This morning, she arrived at the Senate Building for vote counting between 7:30 and 8:00 am. As she reached the third floor and stood in front of the counting room door, she suddenly collapsed.
Associate professor Shamim Reza further said that she was immediately taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared her dead.
The university’s Proctor and Member-Secretary of the Election Commission, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, said the incident has cast a pall of grief over the campus.