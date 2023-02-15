Three Bangladeshi students killed in road crash in Canada

There were four passengers in the car at the time of the accident. They are all Bangladeshis. Police said they were staying in Toronto on student visas.

Three of them died on the spot. The remaining one sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. However, the police did not release the names of the injured students.

The police didn’t disclose the identities of the victims of the accidents. However, according to the Bangladeshi expatriates in Canada, the deceased are Shahriar Khan, Angela Baroi and Aryan Dipto.