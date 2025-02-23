Court orders freezing of shares worth Tk 81.33b of S Alam, beneficiaries

A court has ordered freezing of shares worth Tk 81.33 billion belonging to S Alam group’s owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his beneficiaries.

The order was issued on Sunday by the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain in response to a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

With this, the courts freeze on shares worth Tk 160 billion belonging to S Alam and his beneficiaries in three phases.

ACC filed the petition seeking a freeze on shares worth Tk 81.33 billion belonging to Saiful Alam and his beneficiaries. ACC told the court that S Alam and different individuals linked with it took loans in different names to embezzle the money.