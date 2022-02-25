'Women are the main victims of cybercrime'

Speakers on a radio show organised by ARTICLE 19 said that the true meaning of religion must be conveyed to the people to maintain communal harmony. Irresponsible use of social media and the trend of breaking news must be stopped to prevent lies, rumours and propaganda on the internet. It is important to acquire digital and media information literacy. These observations were made in a live show titled 'The role of internet users in stopping lies, rumours, propaganda' on Community Radio Nalta in Satkhira on Thursday, according to a press release.

The discussants present at Radio Nalta studio included Rozina Islam, special correspondent, Prothom Alo; Kanika Sarkar, assistant teacher, Kaliganj Pilot Secondary Girls School, Satkhira; Ila Devi Mallick, cultural activist; Jyothsna Dutta, president, Podmoloke Kendro, Satkhira; Sabrina Momotaz, programme associate, ARTICLE 19; and Faruq Faisel, regional director, ARTICLE 19, South Asia. Mamun Hossain, assistant station manager of Radio Nalta, moderated the show.