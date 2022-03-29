Women fall prey to cyber bullying more

About three years ago on a morning like any other morning, the 7am news broadcast of BBC World Service had just started. Among other headlines, the news presenter announced that in an interval of six weeks, another K-Pop singer had committed suicide. She was a victim of cyber bullying.

K-Pop has worldwide fame. All the mainstream media was flooded with the news of this celebrity committing suicide. The arrow of accusation pointed towards her ex-boyfriend. He was allegedly threatening to demolish her career by leaking her intimate videos online. Police even found CCTV-footage where the singer was seen on her knees, pleading with the man.

Seoul is 3,783 km away from Dhaka. But, incidents of similar nature are occurring in Bangladesh as well. Even common women and children are vulnerable on the web, let alone celebrities. Just last July, a girl of Class Six who had been molested, committed suicide at her own residence in capital’s Basabo area.

Even in this country, female celebrities are being harassed by their personal videos being leaked. Some really struggle to shrug off the scandal and stigma.

Men too are victims of such acts.