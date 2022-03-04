"Women who stand up to attacks, defend the rights of all"

International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) has published an article featuring stories of women who are overcoming various challenges to create a safer civic space for all. The list includes journalists facing persecution, students protesting the hijab ban in South India, a Sri Lankan lawyer testifying about human rights abuses, and striking Naga World Hotel workers in Phnom Penh who are resisting persistent government intimidation.

The IFEX published the article titled ‘Women in focus: Standing up to attacks and defending the rights of all’ to mark the Internationals Women’s Day, 8 March.

IFEX is a global network of more than 119 independent non-governmental organisations that work to defend and promote freedom of expression as a human right.

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, Prothom Alo’s special correspondent Rozina Islam, Sri Lankan lawyer Ambika Satkunanathan, Papua New Guinea’s journalist Sincha Dimara, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, Pakistani lawyer Nighat Dad, Women strikers of Cambodia and hijab ban protests in South India have been featured in the article.