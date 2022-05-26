Women's role vital in economic empowerment: US Ambassador

The ambassador inaugurated a joint programme of Brac University and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) as well. AWE is a global initiative of the US Department of State, which supports the growth of small and medium industries of countries as well as assists in the development of local entrepreneurs especially, women who are underprivileged and lagging behind.
Among others, US Fulbright specialist Sharon Hart, Brac University board of trustees chairperson Tamara Hasan Abed, Brac University vice chancellor Vincent Chang, professor Sang H Lee, Matin Saad Abdullah and Mohammad Mujibul Haque spoke at the programme.