Women's role vital in economic empowerment: US Ambassador

Peter Haas, US Ambassador to Bangladesh
US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas said, Bangladesh is about to become a middle income country within the next few years. And the role of women’ is immensely vital in economic empowerment.

Peter Haas was speaking at a programme of Brac University in capital’s Mohakhali area on Tuesday. Announcing the resumption of the United States Fulbright Scholarship programme he said, this programme will play a role in women empowerment.

The ambassador inaugurated a joint programme of Brac University and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) as well. AWE is a global initiative of the US Department of State, which supports the growth of small and medium industries of countries as well as assists in the development of local entrepreneurs especially, women who are underprivileged and lagging behind.

Among others, US Fulbright specialist Sharon Hart, Brac University board of trustees chairperson Tamara Hasan Abed, Brac University vice chancellor Vincent Chang, professor Sang H Lee, Matin Saad Abdullah and Mohammad Mujibul Haque spoke at the programme.

