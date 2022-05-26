Women's role vital in economic empowerment: US Ambassador

US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas said, Bangladesh is about to become a middle income country within the next few years. And the role of women’ is immensely vital in economic empowerment.

Peter Haas was speaking at a programme of Brac University in capital’s Mohakhali area on Tuesday. Announcing the resumption of the United States Fulbright Scholarship programme he said, this programme will play a role in women empowerment.