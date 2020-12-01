‘Women’s work in agriculture must be recognised’

Despite having a major contribution to agriculture, women have no recognition in the sector. Their contribution must be recognised and cooperatives must be formed with women farmers. These observations were made at a roundtable discussion where the speakers also said that initiative should be taken to ensure women’s participation in modern marketing as well as agricultural management.

The virtual roundtable discussion was held on Sunday, organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, with support of the Netherlands embassy. Prothom Alo was the broadcast partner of the event.

Speaking at the discussion, director general (seeds) of the agriculture ministry, Balai Krishna Hajra, said that women had a major contribution in seed preservation. Without quality seeds, agricultural production is hampered. A large portion of these seeds come from the farmers. He highlighted various programmes of the government, saying that the government was giving priority to women’s empowerment and participation in agriculture.