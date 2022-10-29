Hilsa fishing resumes after 22-day government ban

Fishing, selling and transportation of hilsa fish resumed on Saturday after a government ban for 22 days, reports UNB.

A total of 600 maunds of hilsa came to Chandpur’s Bara Station Fish Ghat, the biggest hilsa market of the country, from Hatia, Bhola, Charfasion and other coastal areas on trawlers and ships since this morning, A Bari Jamadar Manik, president of the Chandpur Fisheries Association, told the news agency.

Besides, hilsa from the confluence of the Padma and the Meghna rivers in Chandpur also arrived at the market in small amounts.

Visiting the market, UNB found that most of the hilsa weighted 800 g to 900 g. A 900g hilsa fish was selling at Tk 900, while 1kg and 2kg hilsa were selling at a rate of Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,500.