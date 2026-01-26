Verdict in the Chankharpul case to be delivered today

The verdict in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the July mass uprising will be delivered today, Monday.

The case involves eight accused persons, including the former commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Habibur Rahman. Among them, four accused, including Habibur Rahman, are absconding.

This will be the second verdict relating to crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Earlier, on 17 November last year, the tribunal delivered its first verdict in such a case.