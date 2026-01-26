Crimes against humanity
Verdict in the Chankharpul case to be delivered today
The verdict in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the July mass uprising will be delivered today, Monday.
The case involves eight accused persons, including the former commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Habibur Rahman. Among them, four accused, including Habibur Rahman, are absconding.
This will be the second verdict relating to crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. Earlier, on 17 November last year, the tribunal delivered its first verdict in such a case.
In that verdict, the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the former minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, were sentenced to death.
Another accused in that case, former inspector general of police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years imprisonment. Former IGP Mamun admitted his guilt and became an approver (state witness) in that case.
The verdict in the Chankharpul crimes against humanity case will be delivered by International Crimes Tribunal–1.
On the day of the fall of the Awami League government during the mass uprising (5 August 2024), six people were martyred after being shot by police in the Chankharpul area.
The three-member tribunal is headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, with justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury as the other two members. The verdict in the first case was also delivered by this tribunal.
They were Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Junaid, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Howladar, Md Ismamul Haque, and Manik Mia Shahrik.
Among the eight accused in this case, the four absconding individuals are former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner of the Ramna Zone Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, and former assistant commissioner of the Ramna Zone Mohammad Imrul.
The accused who have been arrested and are currently in prison are former inspector of Shahbagh Police Station Md Arshad Hossain, former constables Md Sujon Hossain, Imaz Hossain, and Md Nasirul Islam.
The verdict was originally scheduled to be delivered on 20 January; however, it was not announced on that date. A new date, 26 January (today), was subsequently fixed for the delivery of the verdict.