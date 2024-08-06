Palak detained at airport

Former state minister for post, telecommunication and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has been barred from leaving the country by airport authorities.

Sources from the airport authorities said Palak, along with his two aides, went to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3:00pm Wednesday. He was barred from boarding the plane and taken under custody in immigration.

The source added that two personal assistants of Palak wanted to go to Nepal but they were not allowed too.