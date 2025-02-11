Bangladesh ranks 14th among most corrupt countries: TIB

Bangladesh has been ranked 14th on the list of the most corrupt countries in the world in 2024, according to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The country ranked 10th in 2023.

However, the improvement in ranking does not indicate a reduction in corruption. In fact, the country’s corruption score has worsened. Bangladesh scored 23 out of 100 in 2024, compared to 24 in 2023, reflecting an increase in corruption.

Still, it moved four places up in the ranking as other countries performed even worse in corruption.