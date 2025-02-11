Bangladesh ranks 14th among most corrupt countries: TIB
Bangladesh has been ranked 14th on the list of the most corrupt countries in the world in 2024, according to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The country ranked 10th in 2023.
However, the improvement in ranking does not indicate a reduction in corruption. In fact, the country’s corruption score has worsened. Bangladesh scored 23 out of 100 in 2024, compared to 24 in 2023, reflecting an increase in corruption.
Still, it moved four places up in the ranking as other countries performed even worse in corruption.
Denmark remains the least corrupt country in the world, while South Sudan holds the highest corruption level.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) released the CPI 2024 report at the Midas Center in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman presented the findings, based on data collected between November 2021 and September 2024.
The CPI ranks 180 countries on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates the highest level of corruption and 100 represents the lowest. In 2024, Bangladesh ranked 151st out of 180 countries, slipping two places from 149th in 2023. Within South Asia, Bangladesh remains one of the most corrupt nations.
The global average CPI score is 43, meaning Bangladesh’s score is nearly half of the international benchmark. Also, the score in 2024 is its lowest in 13 years.
Countries with the least and most corruption
According to the CPI 2024 rankings, Denmark remains the least corrupt country, scoring 90 out of 100. Finland follows in second place with a score of 88, while Singapore ranks third with 84, New Zealand is fourth with 83, and Luxembourg, Norway, and Switzerland share the fifth spot, each scoring 81.
In South Asia, Bhutan is the least corrupt country, ranking 18th globally with a score of 72. Apart from this, the corruption situation has worsened in all other South Asian countries except Bhutan.
The world's most corrupt country in 2024 is South Sudan, with a score of just 8, followed by Somalia, Venezuela, and Syria.