Writ filed seeking security of all sculptures

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking security of all sculptures including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country, reports UNB.

Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Lahiri filed the writ petition which is likely be heard in a regular bench of the HC on Monday, said Advocate Sultana Juthi.

The writ sought a rule seeking necessary directive to the respondents to prevent disorder centering the establishment of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.