Writ filed seeking security of all sculptures

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking security of all sculptures including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country, reports UNB.
Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Lahiri filed the writ petition which is likely be heard in a regular bench of the HC on Monday, said Advocate Sultana Juthi.
The writ sought a rule seeking necessary directive to the respondents to prevent disorder centering the establishment of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.
It also sought directive over proper steps by Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque to resist confusion among people centering sculptures.
Secretaries to Home Ministry, Religious Affair Ministry, Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Police Chief, Islamic Foundation Director General and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram Mosque were made respondents to the writ.
Meanwhile, the making of a sculpture of the Father of the Nation in the capital has recently stirred up a lot of controversies.
On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia, triggering aggravation among locals.
On November 13, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque opposed the setting up of the sculpture.
Earlier, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader made it clear that any attempt to destroy religious tolerance in the country would be dealt with strictly.