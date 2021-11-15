Litterateur Hasan Azizul Haque no more

UNB adds: In August, Ekushey Padak conferred short-story writer and novelist Hasan Azizul was brought to Dhaka via an air ambulance after falling seriously ill with imbalanced electrolytes and heart disease. He returned home a few days later.
In addition to these, he had age-related health issues, heart problems and diabetes.
He was first admitted to National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute. A 16-member medical board was formed for his treatment. Later, he was shifted to BSMMU where another medical board of five doctors was formed.
Born in Jabgraam in the Burdwan district of West Bengal in 1939, Hasan Azizul Haque completed his post-graduation from Rajshahi University in 1960. He served as a faculty in the department of Philosophy of the same University from 1973 till 2004.