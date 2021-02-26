Writer Mushtaq tortured to death in jail: Mirza Fakrul

Claiming that Mushtaq was brutally tortured to death in prison, BNP’s general secretary said Mushtaq was not a looter, black marketer, criminal or robber. He was an honest and bold person.

Mirza Fakrul said, “It is not normal to kill such a non-political and innocent thinker like Mushtaq for expressing his views in Facebook. The state power is associated with this. I strongly denounce the custodial death of Mushtaq.”

He demanded to form a judicial inquiry committee regarding the incident.

Saying that a one-party ‘Baksal-like’ rule is now on in the country, Fakrul said, enforced disappearance, murder, crossfire and custodial deaths have been made a part of state life to stop people from uttering words against government.

The government is also intimidated by criticism against them. The state has gradually taken the shape of a mafia. The government has taken steps to kill conscientious and independent writers to divert people's attention away from their misdeeds.

Mirza Fakhrul hoped that the country's young generation would wake up to protest against Mushtaq’s death. He hoped freedom of expression, good governance, rule of law and civil liberties would return to the country.

The BNP secretary general demanded the release of cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who was detained along with Mushtaq Ahmed under the DSA in May last year.