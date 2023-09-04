Can a UNO handcuff an elderly person, what does the law say?

Despite not having any history of criminal involvement, 74-year-old farmer Rezaul Karim was handcuffed along with his younger brother Shahidul Islam, 60, and son Md Ripu and kept detained at the offices of Bogura deputy commissioner and Sadar upazila land officer on Wednesday for six hours. Later they were released after they signed a bond.

Bogura Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Firoza Parvin in a media conference on Saturday said she handcuffed under her judicial power.

This has led to questions pertaining to whether a UNO can give orders to handcuff a person? Is it legal to handcuff an elderly person?

As per the Code of Criminal Procedure, the law enforcement agency members can detain a person without any arrest warrant if the person is found to be involved in any cognisable crime and the detained person has to be produced before the court within 24 hours.