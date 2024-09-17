World Bank commits over $2b to support reform in Bangladesh

The World Bank is committed to increasing lending to Bangladesh in this fiscal year to help the reform agenda of the Interim Government, its Country Director Abdoulaye Seck said on Tuesday.

Seck informed that the World Bank can mobilise about $2 billion new financing in this fiscal year to support critical reforms, flood response, better air quality and health, according to a press release.

Seck spoke about the new assistance when he met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

"We would like to support you as fast as possible and as much as possible," Seck said, adding that the bank would support the critical financial needs of the country.