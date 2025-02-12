OHCHR Fact-Finding Report
UN against banning any political party in Bangladesh
The United Nations has recommended against banning any political party for the sake of a multiparty democracy.
“Refrain from political party bans that would undermine a return to a genuine multiparty democracy and effectively disenfranchise a large part of the Bangladeshi electorate,” said a fact-finding report published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The UN body published the fact-finding report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh’ today.
The fact-finding report recommended ensuring a safe and enabling environment for free and genuine elections, including by respecting fundamental freedoms.
“Entrench the reintroduction of appropriate special measures, especially for the period prior to elections, to ensure a level playing field for all participating political parties and candidates. Strengthen oversight institutions that balance the influence of political parties on governance,” the report mentioned.
Suggesting a mechanism to ensure political parties respect human rights, the fact-finding report mentions, “Initiate a broad consultation with political parties towards ensuring that the internal management of parties respects human rights principles.”