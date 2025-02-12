UN against banning any political party in Bangladesh

The United Nations has recommended against banning any political party for the sake of a multiparty democracy.

“Refrain from political party bans that would undermine a return to a genuine multiparty democracy and effectively disenfranchise a large part of the Bangladeshi electorate,” said a fact-finding report published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The UN body published the fact-finding report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh’ today.