2 Bangladeshis executed in Mecca, Govt summons Saudi ambassador in Dhaka to seek details
The government has sought information from Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah ibn Dhafer ibn Ubayya, regarding the recent execution of two Bangladeshis in Mecca.
On Sunday afternoon, Md Nazrul Islam, secretary for bilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke to the ambassador about the matter at the state guesthouse Padma.
Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter to this correspondent on Sunday afternoon.
Several media outlets in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries reported last Wednesday that two Bangladeshis had been executed for indecent acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.
Following the reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Saudi embassy in Dhaka to seek information about the matter.
* More to follow…