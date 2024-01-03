Armed forces deployment starts today

Army deployment begins today, Wednesday in 62 districts to ensure peaceful holding of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January as the deployment will continue till 10 January, said an official release.

A release issued by the defence ministry stated that the armed forces members will perform duties jointly with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in the 47 bordering upazilas.

Apart from their sole deployment in 45 upazilas, the BGB members will also be accompanied by the Coast Guards in four coastal upazilas.