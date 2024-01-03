Armed forces deployment starts today

Army deployment begins today, Wednesday in 62 districts to ensure peaceful holding of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January as the deployment will continue till 10 January, said an official release.
A release issued by the defence ministry stated that the armed forces members will perform duties jointly with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in the 47 bordering upazilas.
Apart from their sole deployment in 45 upazilas, the BGB members will also be accompanied by the Coast Guards in four coastal upazilas.
Bangladesh Navy will perform duties in a total of 19 upazilas including the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna.
Bangladesh Air Force is also set to provide necessary helicopter assistance to polling stations in remote hilly areas along with electoral assistance in case of emergencies, the release added.
Special cells have been set up jointly by representatives of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies across the country, which will remain operational till 10 January 2024.