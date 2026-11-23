10 inspectors transferred
3 controversial officers, including Benazir-linked Taimur, being brought to Dhaka range
Ten police inspectors have suddenly been transferred to Dhaka Range from different parts of the country. Among them is Police Inspector Taimur Islam, widely known for his close ties to controversial former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.
Two other officers who have faced controversy in the past are also on the list. All three had been kept attached (closed) to different ranges for some time because of the controversies surrounding them.
In a notification issued by Police Headquarters on Sunday, 22 November, 10 unarmed police inspectors, including Taimur, were transferred to Dhaka Range. The same notification also cancelled the previous attachment orders for the three inspectors.
Inspector Taimur Islam had been attached to Rangpur Range. After five and a half months, that order is being cancelled and he is being brought to Dhaka Range. In addition, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, Mohammad Monirul Haque Dablu, was attached to Nilphamari under Rangpur Range. Inspector Hasanuzzaman was attached to Sylhet Range.
Generally, when a police officer is accused of involvement in criminal activities or controversy arises over his role, he is removed from his workplace and attached to another unit. On the other hand, posting to Dhaka Range is considered important for inspectors. Police station OCs are appointed from among police inspectors.
A source concerned with the matter said the transfer orders were issued in considerable haste. Some of these officers may be assigned to important police stations in Dhaka Division, including Gopalganj. However, the notification did not mention any specific police station for any of them.
Dhaka Range comprises 13 districts: Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur.
A series of sabotage incidents have been taking place in different parts of the country around programmes announced online by the Awami League whose activities are banned.
Among the most widely discussed incidents have been those in Gopalganj and Faridpur, as well as other districts under Dhaka Range. Awami League leaders and activists had set fire to two police stations and the homes of three BNP members of parliament in Gopalganj.
Amid this situation, the deputy commissioner and police superintendent of Gopalganj, as well as the OCs of three police stations, were transferred.
Taimur was accused in Gopalganj
An investigation by Prothom Alo revealed Taimur’s role in the purchase of land for Savannah Eco Resort and Natural Park, owned by the family of former IGP Benazir Ahmed, in Gopalganj.
In 2024, Prothom Alo spoke to 27 members of families who had sold land in Bairagir Tola and Domrashur villages in Gopalganj Sadar upazila. Twenty-five of them said they did not want to sell their land. They said Taimur had intimidated them and forced them to sell. Taimur, however, denied the allegations.
At the time, Taimur was working with Khulna Metropolitan Police. Sources in Gopalganj district police had said that he used to travel to Gopalganj and Madaripur from there. In 2021, he was appointed OC of Bhanga Highway Police Station in Faridpur.
Later, various allegations were raised against Taimur also while he was working in Khulna Metropolitan Police's Detective Brach (DB). According to victims, he extorted money by threatening people with arrest and threatened to implicate others in cases.
A report by the police’s internal monitoring unit, PIO, also raised allegations of irregularities against him. On 8 June, the day Prothom Alo published a report on the matter, Police Headquarters attached him to Rangpur Range.
Who are the others on the list?
Monirul Haque Dablu became OC of Ashulia Police Station in March 2025. At the time, he was the general secretary of the Bangladesh Police Association. Following his posting, two recommendation letters regarding his political identity during his student days circulated.
One described him as a Chhatra League activist, while the other identified him as a Chhatra Dal activist. Monirul, however, denied having any affiliation with Chhatra League at the time.
ATM Arichul Haque, who is on the transfer list, is currently working at the Police Training Centre in Khulna. Before 5 August 2024, he had served as OC of at least four police stations.
In 2019, he was OC of Ramgati Police Station in Lakshmipur. In 2021, he served as OC of Nasirnagar Police Station in Brahmanbaria. Later, he served as OC of Bauphal Police Station in Patuakhali and Kotwali Model Police Station in Barishal city. At the end of July 2024, he was transferred from Barishal Kotwali Police Station to Khulna.
SM Jabid Hasan, who is also on the transfer list, was OC of Daulatpur Police Station in Kushtia and Jibannagar Police Station in Chuadanga before 5 August 2024. His current workplace is in Khulna Metropolitan Police.
According to the notification, among the remaining five inspectors, Md Ratan Sheikh is currently working in Sunamganj, Sujit Mistry in Industrial Police-6, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Abu Bakar Siddique in Satkhira, and Md Hossain Al Mahabub in Pirojpur.
The notification, signed by Additional IGP (Administration) AKM Awlad Hossain, cited public interest as the reason for the transfers. The officers must obtain release orders from their current workplaces by Monday, 23 November. Otherwise, they will be considered immediately released from their posts from 24 November.
On Sunday night, calls were made to Additional IGP AKM Awlad Hossain’s mobile phone to know the reason for transferring these officers to Dhaka Range so suddenly and in such haste, but contact could not be established. A text message was also sent to his official mobile number. However, he did not respond.
When Police Headquarters spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira was subsequently asked about the matter, she said she was unaware of it. She said she would look into it on Monday and then be able to comment.