Ten police inspectors have suddenly been transferred to Dhaka Range from different parts of the country. Among them is Police Inspector Taimur Islam, widely known for his close ties to controversial former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Two other officers who have faced controversy in the past are also on the list. All three had been kept attached (closed) to different ranges for some time because of the controversies surrounding them.

In a notification issued by Police Headquarters on Sunday, 22 November, 10 unarmed police inspectors, including Taimur, were transferred to Dhaka Range. The same notification also cancelled the previous attachment orders for the three inspectors.