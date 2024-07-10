PM Hasina seeks Chinese cooperation to repatriate Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday called upon China to help Bangladesh repatriate the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

“Help in sending the Rohingya back to Myanmar,” she was quoted as saying by Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in a media briefing on her engagements on the second day of her visit to China.

The prime minister made the remarks when a high-level Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a very important wing of the Chinese Communist Party led by its Chairman Wang Huning, held a meeting with the Bangladesh prime minister at the Great Hall of the People in the morning.