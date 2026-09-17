3 Metro Rail projects in Dhaka to cost Tk 2.5 trillion

The government is set to implement three metro rail projects in Dhaka at a total cost of Tk 2.5 trillion (250,000 crore).

At a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) yesterday, Wednesday the government increased the costs of two metro rail projects and approved a new project.

One of the three projects will construct a metro rail route from Hemayetpur to Bhatara in Dhaka. Named MRT Line-5 (Northern Route), the project received approval in 2019, when its estimated cost stood at Tk 410 billion (41,000 crore).

Now, as construction is about to begin, the government has raised the cost to Tk 898.48 billion (89,848 crore). The metro rail route will be 20 kilometres long.

Another metro rail line is being constructed from the airport to Kamalapur. Named Line-1, the project was also approved in 2019, with an estimated cost of Tk 520 billion (52,000 crore).

Yesterday, Wednesday the government raised the cost to Tk 114,394 crore. The metro rail route will be 31 kilometres long.