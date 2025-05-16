JnU Students’ Movement Rally at 10 am on Friday, mass hunger strike announced after Jummah

Announcing the programme, Professor Rais Uddin said, “Two days have passed, and our voices still haven’t reached the ears of the government. We have yet to receive any green signal. They are neither listening to us nor showing any willingness to do so.”

Stating their firm stance, the Jagannath University teacher said, “Either our demands will be fulfilled, or we will not leave this place — even if it costs us our lives. The moment we receive a green signal and our demands are met, we will call off the programme immediately.”

He also declared that the protest would continue until a clear announcement is made regarding their demands, and that they would spend Thursday night at the Kakrail intersection.