JnU Students’ Movement Rally at 10 am on Friday, mass hunger strike announced after Jummah
Teachers and students of Jagannath University have announced fresh programmes, including a mass hunger strike, to press home their three-point demands.
They will also continue their ongoing sit-in at the Kakrail intersection. The announcement came at around 12:15 am on Friday from Jagannath University Teachers’ Association General Secretary Professor Rais Uddin.
As per the announcement, a rally of current and former students, along with teachers of Jagannath University, will be held at the Kakrail intersection in the capital at 10:00 am on Friday. Following Friday prayers, teachers and students will begin a mass hunger strike at the same location.
Announcing the programme, Professor Rais Uddin said, “Two days have passed, and our voices still haven’t reached the ears of the government. We have yet to receive any green signal. They are neither listening to us nor showing any willingness to do so.”
Stating their firm stance, the Jagannath University teacher said, “Either our demands will be fulfilled, or we will not leave this place — even if it costs us our lives. The moment we receive a green signal and our demands are met, we will call off the programme immediately.”
He also declared that the protest would continue until a clear announcement is made regarding their demands, and that they would spend Thursday night at the Kakrail intersection.
Earlier, Jagannath University Chhatra Dal wing Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin declared 14 May as a ‘black day’ for Jagannath University, in protest against what he described as a brutal police crackdown.
On Wednesday, at around 12:30 pm, Jagannath University teachers and students were obstructed by police at Kakrail while attempting a long march towards the residence of the chief advisor.
When they tried to breach the barricade and move towards Jamuna, police dispersed them using batons, tear gas, sound grenades, and water cannons.
Around fifty teachers and students were injured in the incident. Since then, the protesters have been occupying the Kakrail intersection from 2:00 pm on Wednesday and have remained there continuously.
Students have been protesting for some time with three specific demands: to implement a housing scholarship for 70 percent of students starting from the 2025–26 fiscal year; to approve the university’s proposed full budget for 2025–26 without any cuts; and to approve and implement, as a priority project, the construction of the university’s second campus in the next ECNEC meeting. As part of this movement, they had earlier announced a long march towards Jamuna.