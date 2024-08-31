Priority should be given to reforms, fair polls: Webinar
Speakers at a roundtable have said the government should keep in mind the people’s aspirations and make necessary reforms in the country as well as create a space for holding free, fair and impartial elections.
They said the interim government that was formed in Bangladesh in the mass uprising of the students can be called a revolutionary government.
At the webinar hosted by Right to Freedom (R2F), the speakers said expectations of the common people of this revolutionary government are very high and reforms work should start without any delay in all the collapsed state institutions.
They said those involved in disappearances, murders and corruption should be brought to justice and the reform agenda of the government should be discussed with the political parties and the initiative should be taken to sign a 'National Charter' based on consensus.
Right to Freedom board member Jon Danilowicz moderated the webinar while Right to Freedom executive director Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey gave a brief introduction to the panel of speakers and board president of Right to Freedom ambassador (retd) William B Milam gave the opening remarks.
Executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Fahmida Khatun, director of the South Asia Institute at Wilson Center in Washington DC Michael Kugelman and secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN) Badiul Alam Mazumdar spoke at the webinar which aimed to foster conversations on critical aspects of Bangladesh’s new journey under the leadership of Nobel laureate professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.
Badiul Alam Mazumdar laid emphasis on drastic changes through required reforms that could lead to a free and fair election. He hoped that there will be a better future, a new future and a new Bangladesh.
Badiul said to prevent the petition of what happened in the past, they need to reorganise the institutions that have broken down. He said major reforms need to happen and what kind of reforms will depend on how deep they want to go in terms of reforms.
Badiul said the 15th amendment will have to be declared illegal and there are good reasons for declaring it constitutional because this was enacted in an unconstitutional way.