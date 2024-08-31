Priority should be given to reforms, fair polls: Webinar

Speakers at a roundtable have said the government should keep in mind the people’s aspirations and make necessary reforms in the country as well as create a space for holding free, fair and impartial elections.

They said the interim government that was formed in Bangladesh in the mass uprising of the students can be called a revolutionary government.

At the webinar hosted by Right to Freedom (R2F), the speakers said expectations of the common people of this revolutionary government are very high and reforms work should start without any delay in all the collapsed state institutions.