Penalties for negligence, refusal of electoral duty, increased

Penalties for negligence and misconduct in carrying out electoral duties are being increased. Election officials will no longer be allowed to refuse their duties without acceptable reasons. If they do, the financial penalty will be raised to Tk 100,000.

Under the existing law, if an election officer refuses to perform duties, the punishment is one year of imprisonment or a maximum fine of Tk 5,000, or both. Penalties for misconduct during electoral duty are also being made harsher.

These provisions have been included in the draft ordinance amending the Election Officer (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. On Thursday, the draft ordinance was approved at a meeting of the Interim Government’s Advisory Council.